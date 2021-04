NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins dominating is a beautiful thing to watch.

The most dominant of all however was Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman who recorded his first careen NHL shutout in the win Thursday as Boston defeated the New York Islanders 3-0.

Taylor Hall also scored his second goal in as many games while Curtis Lazar notched his first goal as a Bruin.

NESN’s Meredith Gorman recaps the tilt above in the Ford Final Five Facts.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images