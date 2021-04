NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were able to get back in the win column Tuesday night.

The Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres, 3-2, to gain an important two points in the standings. Craig Smith continues to be red hot as he registered a goal and an assist on the night. The B’s will try to keep some positive momentum rolling when they take on the New York Islanders on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from Tuesday’s game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images