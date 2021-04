NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins on Monday fell to the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time in 2021. Travis Sanheim scored the OT winner for the Flyers to win the game 3-2.

The Bruins will have another chance to defeat the Flyers on Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images