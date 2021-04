NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins lost a tough one Sunday night.

The Washington Capitals defeated the Bruins 8-1, with every Caps forward registering at least one point.

The Bruins will look to get back on track with their new trade deadline acquisitions Tuesday night when they take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from Sunday’s game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images