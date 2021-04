NESN Logo Sign In

It was a night of firsts and milestones at TD Garden on Thursday.

The most important of all was Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask notching his 300th career NHL win. Brad Marchand also reached as milestone as he secured his 10th career 20-goal season. Finally, Taylor Hall scored his first goal as a Bruin as Boston earned its first win of the season against the New York Islanders.

NESN’s Meredith Gorman recaps the tilt in the Ford Final Five Facts of the game above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images