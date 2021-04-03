Franchy Cordero Set To Make Red Sox Regular Season Debut Vs. Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are rolling out a completely different outfield alignment Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Alex Verdugo gets the start in right field, Kiké Hernández moves from second base to center field and Franchy Cordero makes his regular season debut for Boston after being acquired in the Andrew Benintendi trade this past offseason.

Cordero, 26, spent his first three seasons in the Big Leagues with the San Diego Padres before moving on to the Kansas City Royals in 2020.

