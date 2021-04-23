NESN Logo Sign In

What goes together better than Boston Red Sox baseball and a cold beer?

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in full swing and as the weather continues to warm up it’s the perfect time to grab a cold Budweiser outside.

NESN crews traveled to Boston to check out Cask ‘n Flagon outside Fenway Park ahead of the Red Sox’s clash with the Seattle Mariners. Cask ‘n Flagon has both indoor and outdoor seating available at the moment to help you enjoy Red Sox baseball in a safe environment.

For more, check out the video above from “Friday Night Fenway,” presented by Budweiser.