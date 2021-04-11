NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have won five straight games and enter Sunday’s clash with the Baltimore Orioles looking for a second consecutive series sweep.

The Red Sox claimed a 6-4 comeback victory over the Orioles at Camden Yards on Saturday night. Boston scored the game-tying run in the top of the ninth inning off the bat of Bobby Dalbec and then won it with two more runs in the top of the 10th.

A common theme after the game, as noted by both manager Alex Cora and starting pitcher Garrett Richards, was the team’s vibe. It’s helped Boston turn around its start to the season in short order.

“We’re trying to win every single game. I don’t think anybody denies that,” Richards told reporters during his postgame press conference. “The games that we lost early on it wasn’t for a lack of effort, but just simply playing clean baseball — from pitching, to hitting, to being in the field.”

Richards went five innings and allowed three hits including two earned runs with four strikes. He allowed back-to-back home runs in the first inning before settling down and giving up just one hit in four combine innings.

“I feel like we got some good momentum, like I said early on, moving forward. We’re vibing with each other right now,” Richards said. “From the first pitch we’re trying to win the game, and it’s great to see. This is a sneaky team. I think people want to talk about other teams a lot, but this team, this team will be there. I promise you that.”

Cora added: “… They didn’t stop playing. It’s a good vibe. It’s a good vibe. We got a bunch of good baseball players. That’s the way I see it. I know a lot of people don’t feel like we got superstars, but I like my bunch. It’s a good baseball team.”

The 5-3 Red Sox will look to keep that vibe going when they face the Orioles on Sunday. First pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

