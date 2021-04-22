Garrett Richards ‘Packed Jacket’ For First Time After Joining Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Richards is a veteran pitcher amid his 10th year in Major League Baseball, and though he’s spent that time between two clubs, he’s always played his home games in Southern California.

Until this year, where he may be experiencing some climate shock playing in the northeast.

After seven years with the Los Angeles Angeles and a one-year stop in San Diego with the Padres, the righty starter signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Boston Red Sox before the 2021 season.

And he apparently is still getting used to the weather here.

“Definitely,” Richards said when asked if inclimate conditions impacted him in his start Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. “I mean I didn’t even pack a jacket for a season until this year, so I’m going on my ninth, almost 10th year. So, yeah, you know it’s something different, but it’s nothing that can be dealt with. I just got to make adjustments, you know. I’m not making excuses I just got to, I got to figure out a way to get it done.”