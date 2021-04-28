Garrett Richards’ Quest For Simplicity Pays Off In Best Red Sox Start Of 2021

BOOMER HAS LEFT THE YARD ðŸ’¥



HE'S ALL THE WAY BACK! pic.twitter.com/BBa7Js0EsG — Baltimore Orioles ðŸ˜· (@Orioles) April 10, 2021

“Over the last few days, I’ve been working on simplifying my delivery to put myself in a better position to throw the baseball,” Richards explained in a postgame video conference with reporters. “Before, I was working a little bit side to side, which was throwing off my release point and causing me to add extra effort in my delivery in some places that was throwing me off. We just kind of came up with something that would be simple for me to repeat and gives me a chance to gather over the rubber instead of just kind of rolling through it like I was. Just making an emphasis on getting the good gather on the rubber at the top has really helped me.”

Credit to the invaluable Red Sox Stats account for noticing the inconsistency in Richards’ release point during the Toronto start, something Richards immediately pointed to after that game. Baseball Savant’s graphics really show how all over the place Richards’ arm slot really was.

This is called trying to find your release point. Yikes, like a foot of variance. pic.twitter.com/owFtku7yav — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) April 22, 2021

Now, compare that to Tuesday night in The Big Apple.

Richards' side work and modified mechanics really cleaned up his release point. Tight for each pitch. pic.twitter.com/se51Yxp3sz — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) April 28, 2021

With fastball release points only below (via Baseball Savant), look at how the dots are clustered in one tighter spot, as opposed to the vertical line in the first @RedSoxStats tweet.

Baseball is a hilariously complicated game, but sometimes the answer is to simplify.

“For me, it’s super-simple as far as my delivery goes and helps me stay in the zone,” Richards added. “Before, I was shifting all my weight to my left side and then bringing my foot back into the slot and then lifting the leg and kind of drifting over toward the third-base side and then having to hurry up with my arm to get it back in the zone. There was a lot of east-west going on vs. north-south and that’s kind of our thought process right now is just getting more north-south and trying to find a delivery that will help us stay consistent.”