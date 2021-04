NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are set to take on the Baltimore Orioles on Easter Sunday.

Garrett Richards is set to make his Red Sox debut after missing much of Spring Training due to COVID-19 Protocols. Richards spent the past two seasons with the San Diego Padres before arriving in Boston in early February.

Thumbnail photo via Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images