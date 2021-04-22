NESN Logo Sign In

The family of George Floyd is thanking the Las Vegas Raiders for their support, even despite controversy surrounding a tweet by the team following the verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial.

Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer that killed Floyd in a May 2020 incident, was convicted on three different charges by a Minnesota jury Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, the Las Vegas Raiders posted a tweet displaying the phrase “I Can Breathe” above the date. Several people on Twitter took offense, but Raiders owner Mark Davis refused to have it taken down.

Floyd’s brother, Philonise, has since released a statement on behalf of his family thanking the Raiders for their support in wake of the verdict.

“On behalf of our family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Las Vegas Raiders organization and its leadership for their support of our family and for our nation’s ongoing pursuit of justice and equality for all,” he said, via ESPN. “Now, more than ever, we must come together as one and continue on in this fight. For the first time in almost a year, our family has taken a breath. And I know that goes for so many across the nation and globe, as well. Let’s take this breath together in honor of my big brother who couldn’t. Let’s do it for George.”