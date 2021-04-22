Gleyber Torres Latest To Draw Ire Of Fans As Yankees Continue To Stink

Start spreading the news: This New York Yankees team might stink.
They can’t hit, they can’t pitch and it sure seems like they don’t care — which is why Glebyer Torres is the latest player to draw the disdain of media and fans alike.
Torres was roundly (and justly) criticized Wednesday for visibly giving up on a grounder back to the pitcher — which you can watch here. It was emblematic of the Yankees’ season as a whole: listless and uninspired.
They lost to the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Wednesday night, dropping them to an embarrassing 6-11 on the season. Early on, there have been calls for Aaron Boone to get fired, and on a given night a new player seemingly faces a firing squad for some sort of transgression.
So, with Torres, the popular opinion in New York media right now is to either bench him or send him down. That draws a split reaction from the fanbase.
The issues obviously run far deeper than Torres not legging out a ground ball. But whatever the actual reason for the incessant stumbling is, they better figure out how to get back on track soon.
Otherwise, heads are probably going to start rolling.