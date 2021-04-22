Gleyber Torres Latest To Draw Ire Of Fans As Yankees Continue To Stink

NESN Logo Sign In

Start spreading the news: This New York Yankees team might stink.

They can’t hit, they can’t pitch and it sure seems like they don’t care — which is why Glebyer Torres is the latest player to draw the disdain of media and fans alike.

Torres was roundly (and justly) criticized Wednesday for visibly giving up on a grounder back to the pitcher — which you can watch here. It was emblematic of the Yankees’ season as a whole: listless and uninspired.

They lost to the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Wednesday night, dropping them to an embarrassing 6-11 on the season. Early on, there have been calls for Aaron Boone to get fired, and on a given night a new player seemingly faces a firing squad for some sort of transgression.

So, with Torres, the popular opinion in New York media right now is to either bench him or send him down. That draws a split reaction from the fanbase.