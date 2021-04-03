Gonzaga Vs. UCLA Live Stream: Watch Final Four Game Online, On TV

Will the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs advance to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship game, or will the UCLA Bruins continue their storybook run with yet another upset win?

Gonzaga enters Saturday night’s Final Four clash with UCLA after making a run through the West bracket. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs defeated No. 16 Norfolk State, No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 5 Creighton and No. 6 USC to win the West. Now, Gonzaga is the only undefeated team remaining with each NCAA Tournament win coming by a double-digit margin of victory.

The storylines don’t end there, though, as UCLA is the second-ever “First Four” team to advance to the Final Four. The No. 11 Bruins emerged out of the East bracket after wins over No. 11 Michigan State, No. 6 BYU, No. 14 Abilene Christian, No. 2 Alabama and No. 1 Michigan.

We’ll find out who’s storybook run comes to an end Saturday night, and who advances to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship.

Here is how to watch Saturday’s UCLA-Gonzaga game online and on TV:

When: Saturday, April 3, at 8:34 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images