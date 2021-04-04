Hornets’ Gordon Hayward Won’t Play Vs. Celtics After Spraining Foot

NESN Logo Sign In

We’d say Gordon Hayward can’t catch a break but, well, you know.

Injuries apparently have followed the former All-Star to Charlotte, and a sprained foot will cause him to miss his return to TD Garden, the Hornets announced Saturday.

Hayward left in the second quarter of the Hornets’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday and did not return. The injury will cause him to miss about four weeks of action.

The former Boston forward signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Hornets after turning down his player option with the Celtics.

Boston and Charlotte go at it Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

