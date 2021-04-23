Although Deegan’s post did not initially disclose which race she would be competing in, Knoxville Raceway later confirmed via Instagram Story that she would compete there June 19 in the second event of the inaugural SRX season, according to Frontstretch.

Deegan, 19, has been one of the most-hyped developmental drivers in NASCAR’s system since her 2018 debut in the K&N West Pro Series, where she became the first female driver to win a race. She has also competed in ARCA and numerous off-road racing events, and it’s been expected that she will advance to the NASCAR Cup Series within the next few years.

Her involvement with SRX doesn’t necessarily change those plans, but it is an interesting wrinkle. Evernham and his partner, former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, have been aggressively promoting their new stock car series, which will coincide with a portion of the current NASCAR schedule and feature some prominent former NASCAR drivers.

The six-race SRX campaign is scheduled to fire off June 12 at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut.

Deegan is not expected to be a full-time SRX competitor, but instead one of the one-time “ringer” drivers who will take the field to compete against the likes of Tony Kanaan, Marco Andretti and others.

Deegan currently sits 18th in the Truck Series standings, 181 points behind points leader John Hunter Nemechek.

