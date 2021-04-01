Here Are 10 Random Red Sox Thoughts Before Start Of 2021 Season

Hirokazu Sawamura is going to be a blast to watch

The Japanese reliever, signed during the offseason, might earn a high-leverage role in the Red Sox bullpen. He has filthy stuff. He also is a great interview.

The Sawamura-Ottavino combination is going to be fun to watch this year. #MLB | #RedSox



pic.twitter.com/ov3KvHoXh3 — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) March 25, 2021

Hirokazu Sawamura talks with @TeamUehara about his first pitching experience in MLB and how he tried to apologize to Alex Cora after it. Great job by @baseballcosmo with the translation. pic.twitter.com/UZLqoDzyUU — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) March 31, 2021

Pirates broadcasters are flummoxed over Sawamura's splitter, it's coming in at 93-94 mph (statcast is categorizing it as a sinker). His fastball was 96 and touched 97, but doesn't have a big spin rate. Seems like he throws a tight slider and more of a sweeper. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) March 27, 2021

Ignore the noise

Just because certain reporters have been covering the Red Sox forever, doesn’t mean they’re always right.

The Red Sox aren’t close to the same team they were at the end of last year. Do they have holes? Yes, but there also is a ton of talent on the roster and reasons for optimism.

Don’t let tweets like this gaslight you into thinking this team is going to be bad:

Reality Check: While NE media goes "Full Rochie" over "Sneaky Good" 2021 Red Sox, six of six NY Post experts have the Sox finishing 4th. — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) March 31, 2021

What’s up with the Xander Bogaerts chatter?

This will be a storyline worth following.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Wednesday indicated Boston might move Bogaerts off shortstop after this season. Red Sox manager Alex Cora addresseed the topic Thursday while speaking with reporters.

“He’s going to play short for us hopefully for a long, long time,” he said, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. ” … We have our shortstop and we love our shortstop.”

Franchy Cordero hits bombs

We’ll see if he’s a serviceable big league outfielder or another Willy Mo Pena.

For now, all we know is Cordero, acquired in the Andrew Benintendi trade, might hit some awfully entertaining home runs this season.

Full stands? This season?!

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday expressed optimism that ballparks will operate at full capacity this season.

“I hope by midsummer that we have ballparks that are unrestricted and we have full fan access,” he said, via Sports Business Journal.

Rob Manfred is hopeful to have MLB ballparks at full capacity by the summer. https://t.co/gMMzLsHOES — NESN (@NESN) April 1, 2021

Obviously, we’ll see where the COVID-19 pandemic is and whether full ballparks are safe for fans. But a packed Fenway Park on a mid-July night? Now that’s something to get excited about.

Jarren Duran won’t be in Worcester for long

Boston’s top outfield prospect will begin the season at the alternate training site, despite an excellent spring training. The Red Sox have maintained they want Duran to work on his center field defense and to continue refining his recently overhauled swing.

But he’s looked really good. If Duran gets off to a hot start in Worcester, he could be in Boston by June, if not sooner.

Jarren Duran's final spring line: .340/.367/.702. No surprise, but when talking to scouts about who has impressed for the Red Sox, he is one of the first names that comes up. The work he put in w/his swing & in the weight room has really paid off & translated on field this spring — Ian Cundall (@IanCundall) March 30, 2021

Why are there no white Red Sox shirseys?

Seems like you only see blue, red, pink or green Red Sox t-shirt jerseys. White, Boston’s primary home color, never is anywhere to be found.

Just a thought.

Our Red Sox broadcaster lineup is loaded.

Are we biased? One million percent.

Are we wrong for being excited about watching the likes of Mo Vaugh, Jonathan Papelbon, Ellis Burks and Kevin Youkilis break down the Red Sox throughout the season? No. No we aren’t.

Garrett Whitlock is going to close games this year, isn’t he?

The Red Sox plucked Whitlock from the New York Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft. The hard-throwing right hander arrived at spring training to little fanfare, but earned a spot on the Opening Day roster after being one of the best pitchers in camp. Alex Cora loves him.

At this point, Matt Barnes and Adam Otavino seemingly will share closer duties. Don’t be surprised if Whitlock gets a look at some point.

Garrett Whitlock has now struck out 12 batters in his 9 IP this spring without issuing a walk. pic.twitter.com/YQnc1ONf0Q — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) March 19, 2021

Welcome aboard, LeBron James

In case you missed it:

Fenway Sports Group announces RedBird Capital Partners as strategic investors and LeBron James and Maverick Carter as owners. https://t.co/YPqCysmgPi — NESN (@NESN) March 31, 2021

Thumbnail photo via Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images