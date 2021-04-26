Here Are NASCAR Cup Standings After Brad Keselowski’s Talladega Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Through 10 races in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, there have been nine different winners.

So, with race winners automatically qualifying for the 16-driver playoff field, the fight for the final seven spots is heating up. However, there are really only six spots, because Denny Hamlin currently sits atop the points standings despite not having claimed a checkered flag this year.

Brad Keselowski joined the list of victors Sunday afternoon when he won the wreck-filled Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The Team Penske driver now sits sixth in the points standings.

Here are the top 16 drivers:

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Joey Logano

4. William Byron

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Kevin Harvick

8. Chase Elliott

9. Kyle Larson

10. Christopher Bell

11. Kyle Busch

12. Austin Dillon

13. Michael McDowell

14. Alex Bowman

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

16. Chris Buescher