Here Are NASCAR Cup Standings After Brad Keselowski’s Talladega Win

Through 10 races in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, there have been nine different winners.
So, with race winners automatically qualifying for the 16-driver playoff field, the fight for the final seven spots is heating up. However, there are really only six spots, because Denny Hamlin currently sits atop the points standings despite not having claimed a checkered flag this year.
Brad Keselowski joined the list of victors Sunday afternoon when he won the wreck-filled Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The Team Penske driver now sits sixth in the points standings.
Here are the top 16 drivers:
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Joey Logano
4. William Byron
5. Ryan Blaney
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Kevin Harvick
8. Chase Elliott
9. Kyle Larson
10. Christopher Bell
11. Kyle Busch
12. Austin Dillon
13. Michael McDowell
14. Alex Bowman
15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
16. Chris Buescher
Matt DiBenedetto, Kurt Busch, Ryan Newman and Darrell Wallace Jr. rank 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively.
The next Cup race, the Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway, is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.