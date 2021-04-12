Here Are NASCAR Cup Standings After Martin Truex Jr.’s Martinsville Win

Denny Hamlin has been so good this season that he currently sits atop the NASCAR standings despite being winless in eight starts.
Martin Truex Jr. is closing the gap, however.
Truex took the checkered flag Sunday night at Martinsville Speedway for his second victory this season. He now sits one spot behind his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate in the current NASCAR Cup Series standings.
Here’s the top 16:
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Joey Logano
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Kyle Larson
5. Brad Keselowski
6. William Byron
7. Ryan Blaney
8. Kevin Harvick
9. Chase Elliott
10. Christopher Bell
11. Austin Dillon
12. Michael McDowell
13. Kyle Busch
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15. Kurt Busch
16. Michael McDowell
Alex Bowman, Ryan Newman, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Ryan Preece rank 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively. Drivers with victories automatically qualify for the 16-driver NASCAR playoff field.
The next Cup race, the Toyota Owners 400, is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.