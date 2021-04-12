Here Are NASCAR Cup Standings After Martin Truex Jr.’s Martinsville Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Denny Hamlin has been so good this season that he currently sits atop the NASCAR standings despite being winless in eight starts.

Martin Truex Jr. is closing the gap, however.

Truex took the checkered flag Sunday night at Martinsville Speedway for his second victory this season. He now sits one spot behind his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate in the current NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Here’s the top 16:

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Joey Logano

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Kyle Larson

5. Brad Keselowski

6. William Byron

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Chase Elliott

10. Christopher Bell

11. Austin Dillon

12. Michael McDowell

13. Kyle Busch

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15. Kurt Busch

16. Michael McDowell

Alex Bowman, Ryan Newman, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Ryan Preece rank 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively. Drivers with victories automatically qualify for the 16-driver NASCAR playoff field.

The next Cup race, the Toyota Owners 400, is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images