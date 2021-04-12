NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall indeed will wear one of Marc Savard’s old Bruins numbers, just not the one you likely are most familiar with.

Boston on Monday afternoon announced Hall, whom it acquired late Sunday night in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, will wear No. 71 for the Bruins. He will be the first Bruin to wear the number since Savard, who switched to No. 91 during the 2006-07 season. Savard on Monday gave Hall his blessing to wear No. 91, which no Bruins player has worn since 2011, when he last played in an NHL game.

The Bruins also revealed that forward Curtis Lazar, acquired in the Hall trade, will wear No. 20 while defenseman Mike Reilly, whom Boston traded for Sunday night in a deal with the Ottawa Senators, will wear No. 6.

Take a look:

It’s unclear when Hall, Lazar and Reilly will make their Bruins debuts.

Boston’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday night against the Sabres at TD Garden.

