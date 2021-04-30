Here Are Patriots’ Biggest Remaining Draft Needs After Mac Jones Pick

The New England Patriots filled their most significant roster hole Thursday when they selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Now, they’ll spend the next two days addressing their various other needs.
Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday night. The Patriots currently own the 46th overall selection (second round) and pick No. 96 overall (third round) — and could look to swing a trade to close that 50-pick gap.
Here are New England’s five biggest remaining needs, along with a handful of potential Day 2 targets at each spot:
CORNERBACK
Tyson Campbell, Georgia
Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse
Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State
Aaron Robinson, UCF
Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota
Paulson Adebo, Stanford
Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas
Ambry Thomas, Michigan
WIDE RECEIVER
Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
Rondale Moore, Purdue
Dyami Brown, North Carolina
Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan
Amari Rodgers, Clemson
Nico Collins, Michigan
Cade Johnson, South Dakota State
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State
Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
Sam Cosmi, Texas
Walker Little, Stanford
Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa
Brady Christensen, BYU
LINEBACKER
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
Nick Bolton, Missouri
Jabril Cox, LSU
Baron Browning, Ohio State
Pete Werner, Ohio State
Derrick Barnes, Purdue
SAFETY
Trevon Moehrig, TCU
Richie Grant, UCF
Jevon Holland, Oregon
Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State
Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech
Caden Sterns, Texas
Here are some players at other positions the Patriots could target in Rounds 2 and 3:
RUNNING BACK
Javonte Williams, North Carolina
Michael Carter, North Carolina
Trey Sermon, Ohio State
Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis
Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana
Chris Evans, Michigan
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE
Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
Kendrick Green, Illinois
Trey Smith, Tennessee
Ben Cleveland, Georgia
Aaron Banks, Notre Dame
Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Christian Barmore, Alabama
Levi Onwuzurike, Washington
Alim McNeil, North Carolina State
Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech
Daviyon Nixon, Iowa
EDGE RUSHER
Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
Joseph Ossai, Texas
Carlos Basham, Wake Forest
Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt