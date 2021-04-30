Here Are Patriots’ Biggest Remaining Draft Needs After Mac Jones Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots filled their most significant roster hole Thursday when they selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now, they’ll spend the next two days addressing their various other needs.

Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday night. The Patriots currently own the 46th overall selection (second round) and pick No. 96 overall (third round) — and could look to swing a trade to close that 50-pick gap.

Here are New England’s five biggest remaining needs, along with a handful of potential Day 2 targets at each spot:

CORNERBACK

Tyson Campbell, Georgia

Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

Aaron Robinson, UCF

Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota

Paulson Adebo, Stanford

Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas

Ambry Thomas, Michigan

WIDE RECEIVER

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Dyami Brown, North Carolina

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

Amari Rodgers, Clemson

Nico Collins, Michigan

Cade Johnson, South Dakota State

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

Sam Cosmi, Texas

Walker Little, Stanford

Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa

Brady Christensen, BYU