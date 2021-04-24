The New England Patriots have 10 total picks entering the 2021 NFL Draft.
Will they use all of them? Well, that’s not a certainty.
The Patriots could, of course, opt to package some picks and move up the draft board whether that be in the first round of the fourth.
NFL Network draft analyst Chad Reuter, though, elected for New England to keep each of its 10 selections while coming up with his seven-round mock draft published Friday.
And let’s just say the Patriots will make some very interesting selections, according to Reuter.
Check them out:
15. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
46. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
96. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
120. Demetric Felton, WR, UCLA
122. Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State
139. Sadarius Hutcherson, OL, South Carolina
177. Ben Mason, FB, Michigan
188. Christian Uphoff, S, Illinois State
197. Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas
242. Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, CB
As you can see, the Patriots, according to Reuter, will opt against drafting a quarterback until Day Three, land two wideouts in their first four selections and use two of their first three selections on Alabama products.
Maybe the third thing shouldn’t be viewed as completely shocking, but the other two very well could be.
How will it play out? We’ll have to wait and see when the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday.