The New England Patriots have 10 total picks entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Will they use all of them? Well, that’s not a certainty.

The Patriots could, of course, opt to package some picks and move up the draft board whether that be in the first round of the fourth.

NFL Network draft analyst Chad Reuter, though, elected for New England to keep each of its 10 selections while coming up with his seven-round mock draft published Friday.

And let’s just say the Patriots will make some very interesting selections, according to Reuter.