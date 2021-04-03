Houston Vs. Baylor Live Stream: Watch Final Four Game Online, On TV

The matchup for this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship Game will be decided Saturday.

Houston and Baylor will battle it out in the first Final Four game on the docket. The Cougars emerged from the Midwest Region after taking down Cleveland State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Oregon State. The Bears, the No. 1 seed from the South Region, reached the semifinal stage through victories over Hartford, Wisconsin, Villanova and Arkansas.

Baylor is seeking its first National Championship Game appearance since 1948. Houston last competed in the winner-take-all contest in 1984.

Here is how to watch Saturday’s Houston-Baylor game online and on TV:

When: Saturday, April 3, at 5:14 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images