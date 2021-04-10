How Brad Marchand Can Make Bruins History Saturday Vs. Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand has become an elite penalty killer — so good, that he has a chance to make Boston Bruins history Saturday.

The B’s are set to face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. When the Bruins faced Philly on Tuesday, Marchand had a shorthanded goal in the win. The first-line winger added another shorty Thursday as Boston beat the Washington Capitals.

Marchand is not the first Bruin to post shorthanded goals in back-to-back games. But if he buries another Saturday, that’ll be a first in franchise folklore.

From NHL PR on Twitter: “Brad Marchand (2 SHG in 2 GP) can become the first in club history with a shorthanded goal in 3 straight games when the Bruins face Philadelphia. Mike Richards (2008-09 w/ PHI) was the last NHL player to do so.”

As you could tell, not only would it be an impressive feat from a Bruins perspective, but also an accomplishment that very rarely is attained. It’s also worth mentioning that Marchand already holds the Bruins franchise record for career shorthanded-goals (30), so now he’s just competing against himself.

Puck drop for Bruins-Flyers is set for 2 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 1 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images