Charlie Coyle still is looking to find a rhythm late in the 2021 NHL season.

The Boston Bruins center has collected just 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 46 games this year. Coyle faced several switch-ups on his line, though not much has remained consistent.

That said, the Weymouth, Mass. native still is confident in his ability to help the Bruins succeed. He knows Boston fans haven’t seen the best of his game this season, but he doesn’t plan to let that be a pattern moving forward, especially with playoffs just around the corner.

“I know what I’m capable of, but I think the main thing is you’ve just got to bring the other parts of your game,” Coyle told reporters Monday, via NHL.com. “Just because you aren’t scoring, you can’t stray away from the other parts and what I do as a player that benefits this team. Sometimes when you’re not scoring you tend to do that.

“It’s kind of (like) you cheat it in a way — not that you’re trying to cheat or (have) a lack of hard work or anything. You just want to score and contribute and help your team so much that you kind of get away from the stuff because you’re trying to get the end result before doing all the work.”