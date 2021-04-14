How Did Shohei Ohtani Beat Out This Throw To First Base?

NESN Logo Sign In

Another night, another reminder Shohei Ohtani is a baseball unicorn.

Ohtani already has shown off multiple facets of his absurdly versatile skill set less than two weeks into the 2021 Major League Baseball season. The Angels superstar has hit triple digits on the radar gun from the mound, as well as with his bat when he parked a 451-foot home run.

The baseball world on Tuesday night was reminded the Japanese phenom has blazing speed, too.

Ohtani appeared ticketed for an out in the first inning when he tapped a routine ground ball to the left side. But when you’re travelling nearly 30 feet per second, there’s no such thing as an easy out.

Watch Ohtani impressively leg out an infield single in the video below: