How J.D. Martinez Feels About Red Sox’s ‘City Connect’ Uniforms

J.D. Martinez is a fan of the Red Sox’s newest threads.

The Red Sox earlier this week unveiled their “City Connect Series” uniforms, which Boston will wear for its Saturday and Sunday games against the Chicago White Sox on Patriots’ Day weekend. The jerseys feature a yellow-and-blue color scheme — an ode to the Boston Marathon — that never before has been utilized by the Red Sox in the history of their franchise.

Martinez, as he explained during a recent appearance on ESPN’s “SportsNation,” likes the concept and look of the new uniforms.

“I think it’s awesome,” Martinez said. “I like the patch, too. The patch is awesome, it gives that little touch to it. The Marathon is very special here, so to be able to bring it into Fenway Park — which is another religion in Boston — I think it’s really cool that they tied both of them together.”

The patch Martinez refers to mirrors the bibs worn by Boston Marathon runners. Boston’s area code — 617 — also is featured on the sleeve patch.

The Red Sox, as has become tradition, will wear their ‘B Strong’ white uniforms for their Patriots’ Day matinee game at Fenway Park.

