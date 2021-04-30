How NFL Draftee Trey Lance Feels About Joining 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo

Trey Lance seemingly was praised by everyone he talked with leading up to Thursday’s 2021 NFL Draft.

College scouts and NFL personnel alike lauded the 20-year-old quarterback for his obvious potential, his sheer talent, along with a maturity which is beyond his years.

The recently-drafted San Francisco 49ers signal-caller demonstrated said maturity in his first official media appearance after being selected No. 3 overall.

And it was when he was asked what definitely could have been awkward question regarding what he wants now teammate, and fellow signal-caller, Jimmy Garoppolo to know about him upon joining the organization.

“I’m excited to learn from him,” Lance said on the ESPN broadcast. “Everything he’s done, he’s a mentor for me. I’m super excited to get there and learn as much as I possibly can.”

Garoppolo probably will appreciate Lance’s sentiments, but may not be thrilled with the organization. The 29-year-old veteran reportedly was not happy with the latest press conference by head coach Kyle Shanahan this week.

Garoppolo, for now, remains with the 49ers although trade speculation remains ongoing.

