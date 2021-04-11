How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Full Sunday Coverage On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

Why not spend your day and night with NESN, Boston sports fans?

The Boston Red Sox will conclude their series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and NESN will have all the action. Pregame coverage will start at noon ET. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Can the Red Sox complete the sweep?

The Boston Bruins also will be in action Sunday, as they host the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. NESN will air the game, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

NESN will broadcast the Red Sox and Bruins games on TV, as well as stream them online.