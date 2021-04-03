NESN Logo Sign In

The NESN TV schedule will be jam-packed with games Boston sports fans are bound to love Saturday afternoon.

The Boston Red Sox will host the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park in the second game of their season-opening series. Pregame coverage will begin at Noon ET on NESN. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m., and NESN’s will continue airing Red Sox-Orioles through postgame coverage.

The Boston Bruins also will be in action, as they welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to TD Garden. Pregame coverage will begin at noon on NESN+, and fans should stay there for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and full postgame coverage.

Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Saturday on NESN networks (all times ET).

SATURDAY ON NESN

Noon — “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”

12:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”

1 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Orioles

4 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”

4:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final LIVE”

SATURDAY ON NESN+

Noon — “Bruins Breakaway LIVE”

12:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE”

1 p.m. — Bruins vs. Penguins

3:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE”

4 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final LIVE”

