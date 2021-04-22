How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Full Coverage Thursday On NESN Networks

The Sox open their set with the Mariners, while the B's continue theirs with the Sabres

The Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins will meet local sports fans’ needs once again Thursday.

The Red Sox will open their four-game series with the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park. NESN will air the game in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET and first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. NESN then will air postgame coverage of Red Sox-Mariners.

The Bruins’ three-game series against the Buffalo Sabres will continue in upstate New York. NESN+ will air full coverage, with pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. and puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. NESN+ will broadcast postgame coverage of Bruins-Sabres.

Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Thursday (all times ET).

RED SOX on NESN
6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”
6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”
7 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Mariners
10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”
10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final LIVE”

BRUINS on NESN+
6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE”
7 p.m. — Bruins vs. Sabres
9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE”
10 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final LIVE”

For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

