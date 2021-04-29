How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Full Coverage Thursday On NESN Networks

NESN networks once again will serve the needs of Boston sports fans.
The Boston Red Sox will open their four-game series against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night at Globe Life Field. NESN is the place to watch Red Sox-Rangers, with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET and first pitch scheduled for 8:05 p.m. Postgame coverage will follow the game on NESN.
The Boston Bruins will welcome the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden for their seventh meeting of the season. NESN+ will have all the action, with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. and puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. Postgame coverage will begin after the game on NESN+.
Fans also can stream the Red Sox-Rangers and Bruins-Sabres games online on Watch NESN Live.
Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Thursday (all times ET).
RED SOX On NESN
7 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”
7:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”
8 p.m. — Red Sox at Rangers
11 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”
11:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final LIVE”
BRUINS on NESN+
6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE”
7 p.m. — Bruins at Sabres
9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE”
10 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final LIVE”
For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.