How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Full Coverage Thursday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

Thursday will be another action-packed day in Boston sports.

The Boston Red Sox will visit the Baltimore Orioles in the first of their three-game set. Coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET on NESN, and first pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Then, the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals will face off, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. on NESN+, and puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m., on NESN and/or NESN+.

NESN Networks will broadcast both games with full pregame and postgame coverage. Fans can watch the Red Sox and Bruins games on TV and online.

Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Thursday on NESN networks (all times ET).

THURSDAY ON NESN

2 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”

2:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”

3 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Orioles

6 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final LIVE”

7 p.m. — Bruins at Capitals

9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE”

10 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final LIVE”



Note: Coverage of the Bruins-Capitals game will begin on NESN+ if the Red Sox-Orioles game runs long.

THURSDAY ON NESN+

6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE”

7 p.m. — Bruins at Capitals

Find out how to locate NESNplus in your area >>

For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images