Tuesday is a big day for Boston sports fans.

The rolling Red Sox are in Minnesota for their matinee series opener against the Twins after Monday’s game was canceled, while the Bruins are set to welcome the potential debuts of Taylor Hall, Mike Reilly and Curtis Lazar.

And you can watch it all on the NESN Networks.

Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Tuesday (all times ET).

RED SOX

1 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”

1:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”

2 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Twins

5 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”

5:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final LIVE”

BRUINS

6 p.m. — “Bruins Pregame Shootout LIVE”

6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE”

7 p.m. — Bruins vs. Sabres

9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE”

10 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final LIVE”

If the Red Sox run late, Bruins programming will start on NESN+.

Here is how you can find NESN and NESN+ on your provider.

For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images