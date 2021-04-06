NESN Logo Sign In

For Boston sports fans, there are few better times than spring, when the Boston Bruins and Red Sox overlap on a semi-regular basis.

Such will be the case Tuesday, and NESN has got you covered.

The Bruins are set to play the second leg of their home-and-home back-to-back with the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Sox will host the Tampa Bay Rays in the second contest of their three-game set at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox can be found on NESN, while the Bruins will be on NESN+.

Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Tuesday on NESN networks (all times ET).

TUESDAY ON NESN

6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”

7 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Orioles

10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final LIVE”

TUESDAY ON NESN+

6 p.m. — “Bruins Pregame Shootout LIVE”

6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE”

7 p.m. — Bruins vs. Penguins

9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE”

10 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final LIVE”

Here is how you can find NESN and NESN+ on your provider.

For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images