How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Full Coverage Tuesday On NESN Networks

It's a busy night in Boston sports, and NESN has you covered

by

For Boston sports fans, there are few better times than spring, when the Boston Bruins and Red Sox overlap on a semi-regular basis.

Such will be the case Tuesday, and NESN has got you covered.

The Bruins are set to play the second leg of their home-and-home back-to-back with the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Sox will host the Tampa Bay Rays in the second contest of their three-game set at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox can be found on NESN, while the Bruins will be on NESN+.

Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Tuesday on NESN networks (all times ET).

TUESDAY ON NESN
6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”
6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”
7 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Orioles
10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”
10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final LIVE”

TUESDAY ON NESN+
6 p.m. — “Bruins Pregame Shootout LIVE”
6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE”
7 p.m. — Bruins vs. Penguins
9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE”
10 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final LIVE”

Here is how you can find NESN and NESN+ on your provider.

For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

More Bruins:

How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Full Coverage Tuesday On NESN Networks

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related