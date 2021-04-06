For Boston sports fans, there are few better times than spring, when the Boston Bruins and Red Sox overlap on a semi-regular basis.
Such will be the case Tuesday, and NESN has got you covered.
The Bruins are set to play the second leg of their home-and-home back-to-back with the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Sox will host the Tampa Bay Rays in the second contest of their three-game set at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox can be found on NESN, while the Bruins will be on NESN+.
Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Tuesday on NESN networks (all times ET).
TUESDAY ON NESN
6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”
6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”
7 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Orioles
10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”
10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final LIVE”
TUESDAY ON NESN+
6 p.m. — “Bruins Pregame Shootout LIVE”
6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE”
7 p.m. — Bruins vs. Penguins
9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE”
10 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final LIVE”
Here is how you can find NESN and NESN+ on your provider.
