How Versatile Is Red Sox’s Marwin Gonzalez? This ‘Stat’ Sums It Up

NESN Logo Sign In

Calling Marwin Gonzalez a “Swiss Army knife” might be an understatement.

The Red Sox newcomer wasted no time making history in the 2021 Major League Baseball season. Gonzalez became the first player ever to take up a different position in each of the first four games of a campaign. Gonzalez patrolled left field on Opening Day for Boston before manning second base, third base and first base in the ensuing contests, respectively.

One price of advanced defensive versatility is a jam-packed locker. Gonzalez recently shed light on his equipment situation that comes as a result of needing to be prepared to play any one of several positions.

“Well, I have a lot of gloves. I have, I would say, probably like eight gloves, Gonzalez said, per MLB.com “My gamers are only four, but I have one for practice, and the other gloves are just like a new glove I’m trying to break in as an emergency glove for the future. But, yeah, I have many gloves in my locker.”

Gonzalez, at least to start the game, will be in his least favorite position Wednesday afternoon: the bench. The 10th-year pro is in line for his first off day of the season as the Red Sox eye a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.