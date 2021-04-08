Incident Report Details Tiger Woods’ Scary Injuries From Car Accident

NESN Logo Sign In

We now are getting a closer look at details surrounding Tiger Woods’ car accident in February, including some of his injuries.

An incident report taken by first responders confirmed Woods was knocked unconscious by the crash, according to TMZ. He sustained a handful of apparent injuries, including a laceration to his lower front jaw, a bruised rib cage, fractured right tibia and fibula and a potential right ankle injury.

Also listed was an “open fracture” midway down his right leg below the knee and was in pain upon being removed from the heavily damaged vehicle. At the hospital, doctors determined “trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling,” per the report.

Contrary to some initial reports, however, the report indicated Woods did not speed away from the _ he departed from before the incident occurred.

Excessive speeding was labeled as cause of the accident. Woods appeared to be “coasting” down a hill at nearly twice the 45 mph speed limit.

The report states the accident would not have occurred had Woods applied the brakes. It is believed Woods might have mistaken his accelerator for the brake pedal.

An affidavit for the black box inside Woods’ car revealed the pro golfer did not remember driving the day of the accident.

Woods spent nearly three weeks at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center before he was sent home to recover.

