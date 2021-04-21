Is Brad Stevens Tired Of Questions About Rumored Indiana Coaching Gig?

NESN Logo Sign In

If you hadn’t heard by now, Brad Stevens is not taking his talents to Indiana.

The Boston Celtics head coach was rumored to have been offered a massive contract by the university’s men’s basketball team, but nothing ultimately materialized. Stevens already has denied being offered the deal floating around social media this weekend.

In fact, Stevens thinks the topic is being overblown. He put the situation in perspective Wednesday during an appearance on “Zo & Bertrand” on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“I understand people have to ask,” Stevens said, as transcribed NBC Sports Boston. “I don’t know where people get their information. I don’t know why people decide to share it on a given night, whatever the case may be. I do know that I only know what’s true. I know that I am very very fortunate to be in the position I’m in and hopefully, I’ve proven my commitment to that over and over now.

“What I was saying the other night is I also realize, like, this is a great challenge. This is a great responsibility. And these aren’t usually forever jobs that I’m in for a reason, right? I mean, like, I think that ultimately, you have to do really well. Your team has to show consistent growth. You have to compete at the level that you want to compete at, and I get that. I understand that.”