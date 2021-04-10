J.D. Martinez, Christian Vázquez Have Powered Red Sox’s Offense So Far

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a tough task to find any player hotter than J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez right now.

Both Martinez and Vázquez have opened the 2021 season on a red-hot tear at the plate and most certainly have done their part for the Boston Red Sox so far.

Vázquez is hitting an impressive .458 through the first two weeks of the season while Martinez isn’t far behind sitting at .433. Both players have smacked two home runs already and the duo has combined to knock in 16 runs.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images