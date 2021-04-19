NESN Logo Sign In

Offense was not hard to come by for the Red Sox on Monday morning at Fenway Park.

Boston put together a six-run first inning in its series finale against the Chicago White Sox. The outpouring of runs was ignited by Enrique Hernandez, who led off the frame with a home run that just got over the Green Monster.

The Red Sox followed suit in the second, but this time it was J.D. Martinez who went yard in Boston’s first at-bat of the inning. Martinez obliterated the first pitch he saw from Lucas Giolito, sending an 84 mph slider well over Monster.

Giolito was not much longer for the series finale, as an ensuing walk to Rafael Devers ended the right-hander’s outing. The White Sox ace’s final line was an ugly one: eight runs allowed (seven earned) over one inning with two walks and no strikeouts.