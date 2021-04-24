NESN Logo Sign In

This Boston Red Sox team has the potential to be special.

Christian Vazquez already has pointed this out a couple of times early this season, especially in comparison to the 2018 squad. And J.D. Martinez agrees.

The designated hitter, who is off to perhaps the hottest start on the entire team, is liking the Red Sox’s vibe so far this season. He, too, has likened the 2021 team to Boston’s most recent World Series-champion roster.

“(There are) some similarities,” Martinez told reporters during his pregame video press conference. “I mean, that 2018 team was a special team, that’s a tough team to compete against. But this is a very good team. I feel like we have a very good comradery with the guys.

“… In 2018, I always measured our games by, ‘OK, when could we have won the game? Did we get that opportunity? Did that opportunity come?’ And it was, like, every day in 2018 — whether it was in the first inning or the fifth inning or the ninth inning — we always had that chance to win the game, to really separate ourselves. And I feel like, with this team, I feel those opportunities coming. Last night, we were in the game the whole day. The one before, we were in the game the whole time.”