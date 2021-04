NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez could be crowned the American League home run king in 2021.

Martinez is tied for the MLB lead, and leads the AL, with seven home runs so far this season. Despite his many accomplishments, Martinez never has led the big leagues in home runs in a season. Could 2021 be his year?

NESN’s Jim Rice shares more on home run power in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images