Jabari Parker has been a journeyman in the NBA since being drafted second overall in the 2014, but recently landed with the Boston Celtics on a two-year deal.

After the deal was announced Friday, the guard made his Celtics debut Saturday in a win against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 11 points in 16 minutes of play to impress coach Brad Stevens and his new teammates.

Though Boston is his sixth stop in the league, by way of the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings, Parker spoke of the Celtics franchise in especially high regard.

â€œIâ€™ve been a fan of the Boston Celtics,â€ Parker said Monday in his media availability. â€œThey just do things the right way, as far as the teamwork, the hard work, and preparation. And hopefully, I can be integrated and rub off on those guys as far as their work ethic and their habits.â€

After adding a pop of scoring off the bench in his first game with the Celtics, the 26-year-old is off to a great start in getting an injury riddled career back on track, and it seems as though Boston will be patient in integrating him in.