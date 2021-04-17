How Low-Risk Jabari Parker Signing Could Help Assist Celtics’ Depth

NESN Logo Sign In

Less than 24 hours after the Boston Celtics bench allowed the Los Angeles Lakers to go on a 24-2 run over the final minutes of the fourth quarter, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge went out and almost certainly improved the unit with Jabari Parker.

Parker, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, has agreed to a two-year contract with the Celtics, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Boston is waiving Moe Wagner is a corresponding move.

We’re not going to act like the 26-year-old Parker, once thought to possess All-Star talent, is the same player he was when coming out of Duke. That’s obvious. If he was then he wouldn’t be playing for the sixth team in his six-year carer. He wouldn’t have been released by the Sacramento Kings — he averaged 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in seven minutes per game — after the NBA trade deadline. And Parker wouldn’t have been traded before that, either.

Injuries have played a major role in Parker’s career, and its hindered him from living up to expectations of a No. 2 overall pick. He has had multiple ACL surgeries and in doing so his potential has been derailed.

… But the 6-foot-8, 245-pound Parker still offers plenty of upside. Especially when you take into account the Celtics waived Wagner — 1.2 points in nine games in Boston — for his roster spot.