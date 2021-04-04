NESN Logo Sign In

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament has another highlight, and another game, that will go down in history.

The highlight goes to freshman guard Jalen Suggs and the game is awarded to Gonzaga-UCLA for their incredible Final Four matchup Saturday night.

Suggs connected on a 3-pointer off the backboard as the overtime buzzer sounded. It lifted his Gonzaga Bulldogs to a 93-90 victory over the UCLA Bruins and into Monday’s National Championship game.

Check it out:

WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED.



GONZAGA STAYS UNDEFEATED AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/27I8a2A9DA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2021

“Mean, this is crazy,” Suggs told CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson after the game. “I can’t come to words right now.”

Suggs and Gonzaga, who remain an unbeaten 31-0, now will play Baylor for the NCAA Men’s Championship on Monday night.

The Bulldogs ran through the West bracket as the tournament’s top overall seed and Saturday was their lone game this postseason that was decided by 10 points or less.

The Bruins were the No. 11 seed out of the East bracket and just the second-ever team to reach the Final Four after having to play in the “First Four.” UCLA concludes its season 22-10.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images