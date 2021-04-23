Jamie Newman To Patriots? Evaluating QB’s Potential Fit In New England

Beyond that are your wild cards — the late-round fliers who aren’t likely to carve out successful NFL careers but possess at least a few desirable traits. That’s where Newman resides, alongside Notre Dame’s Ian Book, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger, SMU’s Shane Buechele and Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks.

Opinions on Newman’s standing within that group vary. The consensus top 300 rankings compiled by The Athletic’s Arif Hassan have him as the ninth-best quarterback — the best of the rest, so to speak — and the 165th overall prospect. He’s ninth in Pro Football Focus’ top 300, too, and 174th overall.

Others are more bearish on Newman’s stock. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him ranked 11th among QBs (behind Book and Ehlinger) and 256th overall. In the eyes of NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah, he’s dead last among the 13 signal-callers with the best chances of being drafted.

All agree, though, that Newman is a Day 3 prospect who falls squarely into the “project” category. He showed legit pro potential at Wake Forest in 2019 — his only year as a full-time collegiate starter — but remains raw and unfinished after not playing at all in 2020.

In reviewing Newman’s 2019 film, you see a player who knows how to place the ball where he wants it on deep passes, back-shoulder throws and strikes down the middle of the field. His average depth of target (11.08 yards downfield, per PFF) ranked second among QBs in this year’s draft behind Lance, and his combined accuracy and ADOT ranked sixth. Newman also used his musclebound frame to his advantage in the run game, surpassing 100 rushing yards in wins over Boston College and Duke.

Over his first seven starts, Newman completed 67.2 percent of his passes, averaged 8.3 yards per attempt, threw 20 touchdown passes with five interceptions and led Wake Forest to a 6-1 record. Multiple game broadcasts compared him to Cam Newton.

Then top wideouts Sage Surratt and Scotty Washington suffered season-ending injuries in early November, and Newman and the Demon Deacons cratered. Newman completed just 47.4 percent of his passes over his final five games, his yards-per-attempt average dropped to 7.1, he threw as many picks (six) as touchdowns, and his team went 1-4, including a 52-3 loss to Lawrence and Clemson.

And that’s the last we’ve seen of Newman in meaningful game action. He transferred to Georgia last January but never played a snap for them, opting out three weeks before the Bulldogs’ season opener, citing COVID-19 concerns.

A season in the SEC would have given Newman — who, despite his rough finish in 2019, was considered one of the top quarterback prospects last offseason — an opportunity to patch some of the holes in his game, like the poor awareness of pass rushers he often displayed. He also would have played in a pro-style offense rather than Wake Forest’s effective but unorthodox “slow mesh” system, which was heavily reliant on slow-developing RPOs and option runs and complicated Newman’s NFL projection.

Alas, those questions remain, as do ones about Newman’s durability after he suffered shoulder and ankle injuries on running plays and a leg injury on a sack in 2019.