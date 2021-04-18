Jaroslav Halak Update: Latest On Bruins Goalie, Who Is On COVID-19 List

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaroslav Halak continues to make progress.

The Boston Bruins goalie has been out for nearly two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. He remains in the protocols, but he’s at the stage where he can start to return to the team facility. Halak currently cannot take part in full-team workouts, however.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy shared a full update on the netminder ahead of Sunday’s matinee against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.

“He’s skating, he just has to do it on his own,” Cassidy said. “Hasn’t been integrated into the group yet. I believe his date is tomorrow if I’m not mistaken, where he can get back with us. So he’s doing well, obviously tough when you’re in quarantine. Not much going on, but you’ve got to grind it out. … But he’s feeling good, working on his game and getting back into the mix. They have to go through a battery of tests, as well, to make sure everything is OK, and he’s been through I think all of those. So, it’s just a matter of getting him back with us.

“Until he gets some reps with us, we don’t know when he’s going back in there next. Just glad to see him around the rink, in a good place and back with the group.