Jarren Duran Continues To Impress At Red Sox Alternate Training Site

Jarren Duran turned heads during spring training, and the Boston Red Sox prospect continues to do so in Worcester, Mass.

Duran hit two home runs Monday during a scrimmage against the New York Mets at Polar Park — something he did a lot of during the spring.

Â¡AdÃ­os Pelota!



Jarren Duran has 2 home runs at the Alt Site today. pic.twitter.com/TvqN2ar2gj — Los Wepas De Worcester (@WooSox) April 19, 2021

It’s clear the 24-year-old made some crucial adjustments to his swing judging from his uptick in home runs, and his speed is undeniable. Duran does need some work on defense, but that surely will come with reps at the alternate training site.

Connor Seabold, who was traded to the Red Sox last season for Brandon Workman, knows Duran will be helpful to the pitcher’s game, as well.