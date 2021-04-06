Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Provides Update About Knee Tendinitis

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has dealt with an on and off knee ailment this season, which the team has rested him for when necessary.

Most recently, he sat out of a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans just over a week ago, but bumped knees with DJ Augustin in Boston’s win Friday over the Houston Rockets that had him listed as questionable Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Ultimately he played, and revealed Tuesday that he’s progressing.

“My knee is getting better,” Brown said in his pregame media availability. “I think it’s moving in the right direction, so that’s a good thing.”

Brown is ready to go Tuesday night, as the Celtics host an Eastern Conference rival, the Philadelphia 76ers.