Tuesday was an ugly, ugly loss for the Boston Celtics, and Jaylen Brown knows it.

The Celtics fell 119-115 to the Oklahoma City Thunder (who lost 14 straight coming into the game, mind you) at TD Garden in what probably was one of Boston’s worst losses of the season.

Brown had 39 points, but it wasn’t enough to get it done.

And he sounded off after the game.

“(Expletive), we gotta play with more of a sense of urgency,” Brown said, per MassLive. “Tonight, I feel like we didnâ€™t have the sense of urgency that we needed across the board. And a team that has some young, talented players came ready to play and we got beat.