Tuesday was an ugly, ugly loss for the Boston Celtics, and Jaylen Brown knows it.
The Celtics fell 119-115 to the Oklahoma City Thunder (who lost 14 straight coming into the game, mind you) at TD Garden in what probably was one of Boston’s worst losses of the season.
Brown had 39 points, but it wasn’t enough to get it done.
And he sounded off after the game.
“(Expletive), we gotta play with more of a sense of urgency,” Brown said, per MassLive. “Tonight, I feel like we didnâ€™t have the sense of urgency that we needed across the board. And a team that has some young, talented players came ready to play and we got beat.
“We gotta come and have some pride and play with some urgency,” Brown added. “I didnâ€™t think tonight was the night we played with urgency, especially after a tough game against Charlotte two days ago where we got our (expletive) kicked. Everybody shouldâ€™ve came ready to play with more urgency. And we didn’t, for whatever reason.”
So, what needs to be done?
“Keep developing chemistry and find that inner flame, man, it needs to be ignited,” Brown said. “The passion needs to show on the court; the urgency needs to show. We need that desperately. We need that fire. We need that fight. We need to stop getting hit in the face and try to respond.”
The Celtics were coming off another rough loss to the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend, so it was fair to assume they’d have a tad more urgency, especially against a team that was in the midst of a long losing streak.
As the NBA season gets shorter and shorter, it’s looking more and more likely the Celtics will be the ones in the play-in tournament.